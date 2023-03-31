Jordan Brown wins Lou Henson Player of the Year Award

When the Sun Belt announced their men's basketball postseason awards on February 27th, it was a bit of a surprise that UL star Jordan Brown didn't win Player of the Year.

He was the preseason pick for the award. Then, he did everything required of an MVP.

But that snub was replaced with a pleasant surprise Thursday.

𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏 Jordan Brown and the squad learned he earned the 𝙇𝙊𝙐 𝙃𝙀𝙉𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝘼𝙇 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍 𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘿#GeauxCajuns pic.twitter.com/gp3QWfljFT — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Men's Basketball (@RaginCajunsMBB) March 30, 2023

Brown was named the Lou Henson National Player of the Year, which goes to the top player at a mid-major school.

Brown is the first Cajun ever and the first player in Sun Belt History to win the award.

The forward ranked top 5 in the Sun Belt with 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds. The junior was also the SBC Tournament Most Outstanding Player and led the Cajuns to their first NCAA tourney appearance since 2014.

Head Coach Bob Marlin is proud of how Brown has represented the Vermilion and White.

"He's a special player. He's made a big impact on our program," Marlin expressed. "I couldn't be more proud of the young man's he's given this year. The maturity. Professionalism. He leads through the way he works every day. And he doesn't take many days off."

