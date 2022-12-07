Jordan Brown Named SBC Men's Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – After leading his team to a pair of victories, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns junior forward Jordan Brown earned Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, the league office announced on Tuesday.

During a pair of games last week, the 6-foot-11 Brown averaged 21.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game, and 2.5 assists per game in helping Louisiana to a 2-0 record.

Brown, who was selected by the Sun Belt’s 14 head coaches as the league’s Preseason Player of the Year, directed his team to victories against in-state foe New Orleans and 2022 NAIA National Champion Loyola of New Orleans.

Brown’s 21.5 points per game average for the week was the most of any Sun Belt Men’s Basketball player. He shot 56.7 percent (17-of-30) from the field, made his only three-point attempt, and was 8-for-12 from the free-throw line.

In the win against Loyola, Brown went for a season-high 27 points, going 13-for-20 from the floor. It gave the Ragin’ Cajuns six wins in the month of November for the first time in school history.

In the victory against New Orleans, Brown charted his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Louisiana (7-1) will return to action on Saturday (Dec. 3) when it plays host to Samford in a 7 p.m. contest at the Cajundome.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Week 1 – Mason Harrell, Texas State

Week 2 – Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Week 3 – Isaiah Moore, South Alabama

Week 4 – Jordan Brown, Louisiana

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel