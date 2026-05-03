Jonathan Lucroy’s No. 21 retired at Louisiana

LAFAYETTE — Jonathan Lucroy added another milestone to his decorated baseball career Saturday, as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Hall of Famer had his No. 21 jersey retired at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field.

The former catcher, who spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball, returned to Lafayette to see his number permanently displayed on the outfield wall — a tribute that places him among the program’s all-time greats.

Before his professional career, Lucroy starred at Louisiana from 2005 to 2007, where he developed into one of the top players in program history and helped elevate the Cajuns on the national stage.

Now, his name and number sit alongside two of the most iconic figures in Louisiana baseball: legendary head coach Tony Robichaux and Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Ron Guidry.

Lucroy said the honor was both emotional and humbling.

“It’s very humbling. I mean, it was emotional,” Lucroy said. “Just being next to Ron and Coach Rob out there is something that’s kind of shocking to me. I don’t feel worthy of that, just because of the caliber those guys are — both on the baseball field and as men of character in the community.

“I just don’t think I could ever live up to that, so I’m very humbled by it and very grateful.”

Lucroy’s jersey retirement cements his legacy not only as one of the program’s greatest players, but also as a key figure in its continued tradition of excellence.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel