Johnson, Migl spearhead Cajuns TE room

There are plenty of pass catchers in Louisiana’s offense including in the tight end room.

Johnny Lumpkin is now on the Patriots roster which means the guys that played behind him will have their number called in 2023.

Neal Johnson returns to spearhead the room. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose watch list member had 296 yards receiving and two scores last season.

Alongside him is Welsh alum Pearse Migl who had his share of touchdowns as well.

The tandem has embraced the role of leaders, as they're two of the oldest in the group, and expect great things out of themselves.

“I feel like my play is going to elevate a lot this year in the blocking game,” Johnson said. “I feel like I've gained more weight than I ever have from year to year. So, it's going to elevate a lot. I know I'm going to have a big role on the team.”

“It’s so much growth that we both shown,” Migl said. “I think we can feed off each other. That's a big part of having two tight ends in the game. You feed off each other.”

