Jackson Nezuh Selected By Houston Astros In 2023 MLB Draft

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns right-hander Jackson Nezuh became the third player selected in the 2023 Major League Draft on Tuesday when he was a 14th-round selection (overall pick No. 434) of the Houston Astros.

Nezuh posted a 9-6 record with a 6.00 earned run average in his first season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, who earned their 18th trip to the NCAA Regionals in 2023. The St. Cloud, Fla., native fanned 100 batters to finish fourth among Sun Belt Conference pitchers while being one of three SBC pitchers to start a league-high 18 games.

He opened the season winning his first four decisions of the season which was highlighted by an 8.0-inning, 1-hit performance against Arkansas State. Nezuh struck out a career-high nine batters in games against Arkansas State and Texas State while leading the team with four quality starts.

Nezuh joined outfielder Carson Roccaforte (2nd round competitive balance, No. 66 overall – Kansas City) and battery mate Julian Brock (8th round – No. 231 – Texas), who were each drafted on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

