In a rut, Cajuns drop three of last four games

LAFAYTTE — The Ragin Cajuns (10-4) are officially in rut, losing three of their last four games after falling 8-1 to Baylor on Thursday night.

After trading runs in the first, Baylor took the lead for good in the second on a Nicky Dawson single. The Bears' center fielder went 4-5 against Louisiana and set the table for a big sixth inning. Up 2-1, Dawson's lead-off single was the first of four straight hits in the inning that broke the game wide open. When the dust settled Baylor hadscored six runs on six hits taking an 8-1 lead. The Cajuns wouldn't recover.

"Bottom line is we're a team looking for ourselves," said head coach Gerry Glasco. "Ever since we lost (Raina) O'Neal, and we've lost some players and we're not over it, we're not past it. That's probably my fault. We have to figure out a way to collect ourselves and at least find a way to play a more competitive style of ball."

Starting pitcher Summer Ellyson (4-3) was hit with her third loss. Ellyson, one of the program's all-time greats, has yet to hit her stride this year. She allowed 5 runs on 8 hits Thursday. After the game coach Glasco agreed that Summer had yet to play like herself, admitting that her pitch speed had dropped from the low 70s to around 63 MPH this year. Glasco didn't indicate an injury or any specific reason for the falloff.

Louisiana goes on the road next to play Memphis. The teams will play a double-header Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.; Sunday's rubber match starts at noon.

