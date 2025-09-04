Howard out vs. McNeese; Daniel Beale to make first start

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana starting quarterback Walker Howard will not play Saturday against McNeese State after suffering an injury in last week’s loss to Rice.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux announced the news Wednesday, confirming that redshirt freshman Daniel Beale will make his first career start against the Cowboys.

“Daniel is gonna go out there and run the show and he's gonna do a really good job,” Desormeaux said. “We need everyone to play well around him — offense, defense, special teams. He’ll be extremely prepared and ready to go.”

Desormeaux added that quarterback Lunch Winfield will also be involved in the game plan to help ease the transition.

The coach did not disclose the exact nature of Howard’s injury but said the quarterback will visit a specialist for a second opinion to determine whether it is a strain or something more severe.

Tight end Caden Jensen said the team’s focus remains on laser-like focus, not fear.

“It feels the same. I wouldn’t say there’s any panic,” Jensen said. “The sense of urgency has picked up, not just because of the quarterback situation, but because we didn’t get it done in Week 1. We’ve got to chase that first win.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns (0-1) face McNeese (1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel