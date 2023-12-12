How you can send someone to the New Orleans Bowl for free

Louisiana football has given its fans a reason to cheer.

The Cajuns are playing in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday against Jacksonville State.

To celebrate, UL launched its 'Cajuns Care' initiative, and you can be a part of the giving process.

“It just shows the love that our community has for those that support us,” Sam Demuzio, Louisiana Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing, said. “It shows who we are. It’s our culture. It’s bringing everyone together as a collective unit.”

All you have to do is buy a ticket for the New Orleans Bowl and your purchase will serve as a donation.

Teachers who instructed former UL players from the Big Easy will attend the game for free.

“It’s special for them especially to see their former teachers in the crowd,” Demuzio said. “This year we’ve talked about our ‘our town, our team,’. This is an extension of that.”

This latest movement will help continue the buzz around Cajuns' athletics while building a caring connection across the state.

“It just builds our network,” Demuzio said. "We have a strong network here locally. To build that and strengthen those roots in another city like New Orleans, it’s great for us to be a part of that community. We’ll continue to spread our brand as far as we can.”

To purchase a Cajuns Care ticket, CLICK HERE.

