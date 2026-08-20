How Lee Amedee is returning for a fifth season with UL

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball infielder Lee Amedee announced on his social media that he will return for his fifth season with the Cajuns.

.@RaginCajunsBSB infielder Lee Amedee will return for his 5th season with the #Cajuns https://t.co/Hm1xyLCI2l — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) August 20, 2026

This all comes after U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney in Denver ruled that all class of 2022 high school athletes who used their fourth season of eligibility this spring are able to play for a fifth season in 2026-27.

In July, Amedee signed with the New York Boulders in the Frontier League.

However, 19th Judicial District Court Judge William Jorden ordered a temporary retraining order that says athletes who signed with a professional team are eligible to compete in college as long as they end their contracts and return the money they received.

This past season, the Gonzales native played in all 66 games with 65 starts. He held a .300 batting average with 47 runs, 12 doubles, four triples, seven homers and a team-high 54 RBI.

He also was named to the 2026 Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team.

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