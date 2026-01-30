How De’Vion Lavergne powered UL with a career night

LAFAYETTE — De’Vion Lavergne delivered the best performance of his young career Thursday night, scoring a career-high 23 points to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to an 82-72 win over Georgia State in Sun Belt Conference play.

The redshirt sophomore guard from Melville also added seven assists, helping Louisiana control the game down the stretch and secure a key league victory.

“I was happy that I had 23, but I was more happy that we got the dub,” Lavergne said. “I was just happy that I hit big shots to keep us in the league and just happy we got the win.”

Lavergne was efficient throughout the night, knocking down eight of his 13 shot attempts, including two 3-pointers. He consistently attacked the basket, creating scoring opportunities for himself while opening up his pull-up game.

“Once I realized that I can get to the basket, then that will open up my pull-up,” Lavergne said. “I didn’t have to settle for as many 3 balls tonight and just continue to get to my spots that I work on.”

Lavergne said the performance was a result of patience and confidence instilled by the coaching staff and his teammates over the course of the season.

“I feel like I’m in the best spot I’ve been all season,” he said. “Coach has been telling me it’s gonna come. They’re gonna need me. The game will slow down and I’m gonna figure it out. I appreciate him, all the coaches and my teammates for always putting confidence in me, even when I was at the lowest.”

Despite the standout showing, Lavergne emphasized the importance of consistency as Louisiana looks to build momentum.

“We need this one to get the next one,” he said. “That’s where we’re at right now.”

Louisiana returns to action Saturday against Georgia Southern. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

