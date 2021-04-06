Hot Bats Powering UL Baseball's Recent Surge

We've reached the midway point of the season and don't look now, but the Ragin' Cajuns are the hottest team in the Sun Belt. UL is on a 5 game winning streak, and have won 6 of their last 7 while they are tied for the best record in conference play.

"I feel like over the past couple weeks, we were already close but I feel like we've got closer with everybody traveling," Cajuns Sophomore Outfielder Tyler Robertson said. "So I feel like we've gotten closer, have better team chemistry and everyone knows their role on the team."

Now the pitching for the team, led by ace Spencer Arrighetti (5-1, 0.90 ERA), has been phenomenal throughout the year. But it's the bats that have sparked the latest surge for Louisiana. Over the last 7 games, the Cajuns have averaged 7 runs per game, 9.8 hits and a .289 batting average. All major boost in comparison to their 11-10 start to the season.

"The last 2 weeks in Sun Belt play, we stuck to that approach. Seeing our pitting, getting that pitch or just two strike hitting. Striking out less and walking more. Having a good approach at the plate," Robertson said. "That's helped us out a lot cause then we have runners in scoring position. And just putting the ball in play and letting the other team make errors helps us out a lot."

"Pass the baton to the next guy and let them get it done, if you don't get it done," Cajuns freshman outfielder Carson Roccaforte said. "It makes it really easy on us knowing that we can trust whoever's out there."

UL will put that streak on the line when they host Nicholls Tuesday at Russo Park. First pitch is set for 6 pm.

