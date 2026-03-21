Hoover leads Louisiana past Texas State

LAFAYETTE — Sage Hoover delivered a dominant relief performance and Louisiana used timely hitting to edge Texas State 2-1 on Friday night at Lamson Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (18-12, 2-2 Sun Belt) erased an early deficit with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, while Hoover shut down the Bobcats over the final 6 1/3 innings to secure the win.

Texas State (19-11, 2-2) struck first in the opening inning. Keely Williams doubled and later scored on a bases-loaded walk by Kat Zarate to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

Louisiana responded in the fourth when Lily Knox launched a solo home run to center field, tying the game at 1-1. The Cajuns took the lead an inning later as Dayzja Williams singled, advanced on consecutive sacrifice bunts and scored on a run-scoring double by Brooke Otto.

Hoover (5-5) was the difference in the circle. Entering in the first inning with the bases loaded, she escaped the jam and held Texas State scoreless the rest of the way, allowing just three hits while striking out five.

Bethaney Noble started for Louisiana but lasted only two-thirds of an inning, surrendering the lone run before Hoover took over.

Texas State pitcher Maddy Azua (13-7) was solid in defeat, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out six in a complete-game effort.

Louisiana finished with seven hits, including multi-hit contributions from several spots in the lineup. Texas State managed four hits, with Williams accounting for half of them.

The Cajuns turned a key double play and did not commit an error, matching the Bobcats in a clean defensive game.

The two teams continue their Sun Belt Conference series Saturday at 2 pm.

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