Home runs lift Cajuns past Bobcats

Louisiana used all home runs including a go-ahead two-run blast from Sophie Piskos in the sixth inning to beat Texas State, 4-2.

The Cajuns were held scoreless until the fourth inning when freshman Lauren Allred hit a solo home run to make it a 2-1 game.

Louisiana trailed for most of the game until the sixth frame when Piskos hit her fourth home run of the season to give UL their first lead, 3-2.

"I had to get that for my team," Piskos said. "They needed that enthusiasm. They needed that positive energy in the dugout, and that's what we needed at that moment."

The next batter would be Taylor Roman, who had not registered a home run this season. That statistic changed as Roman hit a solo shot to complete the Cajuns' victory over the Bobcats.

"I felt the energy that Sophie gave off," Roman said. "I felt it come to me. I was loose after that. I went to the box and just swung."

UL (32-12, 13-1 SBC) will look to sweep the series on Sunday, April 16. First pitch will be at 12:00 p.m.

