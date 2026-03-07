Hernandez’s ninth-inning homer lifts Louisiana past DBU

DALLAS — Rigoberto Hernandez hit a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning to lift Louisiana to a 6-5 victory over Dallas Baptist on Friday night at Horner Ballpark.

Hernandez’s blast to right field broke a 5-5 tie and capped an 11-hit night for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-3), who rallied late after surrendering the lead in the sixth inning.

Garret Carter (1-0) earned the win in relief, allowing two hits over 3.1 scoreless innings while walking three and striking out one. JT Long (1-2) took the loss for Dallas Baptist (8-6) after giving up the deciding homer in the ninth.

Louisiana struck first in the third inning when Kasen Bellard launched a solo home run to center field. The Cajuns added two runs in the fourth on Colt Brown’s two-run single to build a 3-0 lead.

Dallas Baptist answered in the bottom half of the inning with Dylan Schlaegel’s two-run homer to cut the deficit to one. Louisiana pushed the lead to 4-2 in the fifth when Donovan LaSalle hit a solo shot to left-center.

The Patriots battled back with home runs from Ryan Martin in the fifth and Adam Berghult in the sixth before taking a 5-4 lead later in the inning on Martin’s RBI walk.

Louisiana tied the game in the seventh when Lee Amedee delivered an RBI single to score Griffin Hebert. Hernandez then provided the decisive moment two innings later with his second hit of the night.

Blaze Rodriguez led the Cajuns with three hits, while Amedee and Hernandez each collected two. Brown drove in two runs for Louisiana.

Andrew Herrmann started for Louisiana and struck out nine over five innings while allowing five runs on seven hits.

Jake Bennett had two hits for Dallas Baptist, while Martin drove in two runs for the Patriots.

The Cajuns and Patriots continue the series with game two coming on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

