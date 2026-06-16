Hart collects LSWA Freshman of the Year; four Cajuns recognized statewide

LAFAYETTE — Haley Hart was named Freshman of the Year and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team placed four representatives on the 2026 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana collegiate softball team, the organization announced on Tuesday (June 16, 2026).

Hart – who also earned SBC Freshman of the Year and was named a D1Softball Freshman All-American – becomes the first Ragin’ Cajuns freshman to claim one of the LSWA’s major awards since 2023 (Mihyia Davis). The Spanish Fort, Alabama product batted .350-plus the entire season, was tied for the team lead with 55 hits in the regular season and ranked second on the team with 40 RBI.

Brooke Otto’s first team nod at third base headlined the Ragin’ Cajuns representation on the All-Louisiana team. Hart (second base) and Kennedy Marceaux (catcher) landed on the second team while Mia Liscano (shortstop) received honorable mention honors.

The Ragin' Cajuns placed at least one representative on the All-Louisiana squad for the 40th time in as many opportunities and collected the program’s 83rd overall major award. Hart becomes the 11th individual in program history to capture LSWA Freshman of the Year.

Each one of Louisiana's honorees were also All-Sun Belt Conference selections. It’s the fifth and sixth postseason honor for Hart, adding to D1Softball Freshman All-American, NFCA All-Gulf Region, SBC Freshman of the Year and All-Sun Belt honors, while Otto picks up a third accolade (NFCA All-Gulf Region, All-Sun Belt).

A Louisiana Sports Writers Association panel of sports media and college softball publicists selected the 40th edition of the All-Louisiana Softball team, based on statistics and performances through the NCAA postseason.

Otto registered a career year that far exceeded her first two collegiate years combined: totals of a .338 average, 50 hits, 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 RBI over 56 games all representing career-high figures. She generated an impressive 1.135 OPS (.676 SLG% and .459 OB%).

Hart delivered a base hit in 36 of 56 games and hit team-best .364 vs. RPI 1-75 competition. Marceaux produced a 50-30 season in base hits (56) and RBI (36) and led UL with 30 base hits in SBC play. Liscano carried a .390-plus average from February 22 onward – remaining above the mark 42 straight games to finish season – and ranked No. 3 in average (.394) and Top 10 with 26 hits in Sun Belt play.

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