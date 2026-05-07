Haley Hart cashes in with standout freshman season for UL softball

LAFAYETTE — Haley Hart has lived up to a nickname years in the making.

Affectionately called “Money” since her youth, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns freshman has delivered in a big way during her debut season, emerging as one of the team’s most reliable contributors.

“It feels really good to know that people feel like they can call me that and feel like I’ve lived up to it,” Hart said. “It just makes you feel like people really believe in you.”

Hart, a rookie second baseman, ranks second on the team in batting average, RBIs and home runs while starting every game this season. Her production and poise helped her earn Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors, capping a breakout campaign.

Cajuns coach Alyson Habetz said Hart’s ability to perform under pressure stands out, especially for a first-year player.

“The stage is never too big for her, even as a freshman,” Habetz said. “You don’t see that from freshmen very often. The bigger the moment, I think the better performance she gives.”

Hart credits her consistency to preparation and discipline.

“I think just being prepared, making sure I’m doing everything I can to be ready for what’s going to come,” she said. “Taking care of my body and making sure I’m staying healthy.”

A native of Spanish Fort, Alabama, Hart developed her game in a close-knit community that embraced her early. That same sense of support helped draw her to Louisiana.

“It was the people,” Hart said. “I came to a fall game and saw how many fans were in the stands. It wasn’t even a regular-season game, and they were so invested. It was loud — just something you’re not going to find in many other places.”

Now, Hart has her sights set on a bigger prize: helping the Cajuns capture a Sun Belt title on their home field.

“It would mean the world,” she said. “We haven’t had the best season, but to come in at the end, peak at the right time and win the Sun Belt would be something special.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel