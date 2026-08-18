Gordon Jr. showing versatility in Cajuns secondary

LAFAYETTE — One of the players gaining notoriety in Louisiana's secondary is sophomore cornerback Brent Gordon Jr.

Gordon was recently named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the nation's top defensive back.

During the Cajuns' scrimmage last week, Gordon played both outside cornerback and in the slot, showcasing his versatility in the secondary.

Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux said Gordon's ability to move between positions reflects his maturity and understanding of the defense.

"He's a veteran," Desormeaux said. "He's a true sophomore, but he's a veteran. The guy practices like a pro every day. He's focused and intent on what he's doing."

Gordon said his experience last season helped him better understand the defense, something he believes will benefit him this year.

"Last year, there were a lot of situations where I just felt like I was just kind of in without really understanding the true depth of it," Gordon said. "So I feel like me adding that to next year is going to be big for me."

Desormeaux also said Maurion Eleam is cross-training at multiple positions in the secondary, similar to Gordon.

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