Glasco looking for 'warriors' on his Cajuns softball team

LAFAYETTE — The 2023 Louisiana softball team can finally show what they're made of.

After months of practice, the Cajuns take the field to face an opponent other than themselves.

Head coach Gerry Glasco told the media that he's not looking for the best players, but instead, he wants to have warriors.

His team will be able to prove their toughness early on.

"I met with the team and told them that I'm not looking for the nine best ball players,” Glasco said. “I'm looking for the nine toughest players that can get out there and compete at the highest level for the Ragin' Cajuns and the Ragin' Cajuns program. I want us to move from being training camp warriors to being Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns warriors against an opponent. I want to see them band together. That's the critical thing that we need coming out of the opening weekend."

Because the season is just starting, UL doesn't have a set lineup.

Glasco says that their freshman class, including players like outfielder Mihyia Davis, gives them the freedom to move players around.

Louisiana hosts the 37th annual Louisiana Classics that begins on Friday, Feb. 10. Their first game will be against Lafayette College at 4:30 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel