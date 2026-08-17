George Jackson returns to Cajuns even leaner after Lisfranc injury

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana offensive tackle George Jackson is entering his sixth and final season with the Ragin’ Cajuns determined to make his return to the field count.

Jackson missed most of the 2025 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury that forced him to the sideline instead of protecting the quarterback.

“At first, it just didn’t seem real,” Jackson said. “I was devastated when I got the news that I was probably going to be out for the rest of the season.”

The Georgia native’s recovery came in stages. He first worked on walking, then progressed to agility drills before eventually regaining the ability to plant and move on the injured foot.

“At the beginning stage everything was pretty hard and difficult, but over time, we got better and better with it,” Jackson said. “I was in the right environment, so I got everything I needed to be done.”

Jackson credited his family and Louisiana’s training staff for helping him through the rehabilitation process. He also leaned heavily on offensive line coach Steve Farmer, who regularly checked on him throughout his recovery.

“He checked up on me almost every day, honestly, asked me how I’m doing mentally,” Jackson said.

Jackson didn’t stop with getting healthy. He used the offseason to get into the best shape possible, losing 40 pounds.

“I really wanted to go into my senior year with the body that I wanted,” Jackson said.

The weight loss could also help Jackson at tackle, where he’ll be tasked with handling speed rushers in one-on-one situations.

Jackson believes the added agility can elevate his game as he returns to the lineup.

“I did it for myself and I did it for my team, so I can be the best version of myself,” he said.

Now healthy and leaner, Jackson has one final season ahead of him. He’ll return to an experienced offensive line with a shared goal of protecting quarterback Lunch Winfield and establishing the run game.

“We all had the same vision, same goal, and that’s to protect Lunch and to be dominant in the run game,” Jackson said.

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