Game of the Week Preview: Vermilion Catholic at Loreauville

LOREAUVILLE — In week three of high school football, you can expect an offensive battle between Loreauville and Vermilion Catholic.

Both programs have averaged over three scores in their blemish-free schedules and that's partially what makes this contest our game of the week.

Focusing on the other factor, this is the second consecutive season that the programs have met, 49th overall.

In 2022, the Eagles pitched a 28-0 shutout over the Tigers, it would be one of six shutouts on the year for VCHS in their trek to the state championship.

Though they look to pick up another victory, both programs could use this contest as a measuring stick before district play.

"I don't really like playing them or enjoy playing them that much but I really admire when I watch them play", says Loreauville head coach Terry Martin. "They're extremely well coached and they're really aggressive on both sides of the ball. They have some of the most competitive kids that I think we'll play all year long. It's a really good test for us regardless of how the game turns out. I think without a doubt, playing a team of this caliber with these types of coaches and these types of players, it's going to hep us down the road."

"They're running somewhat of two-quarterback system over there and both guys are pretty electric. Defensively, they've been stout for the most part and they've got some big bodies they're going to throw at you", says Vermilion Catholic head coach Broc Prejean. "I think head coach Terry Martin does a tremendous job and that's a prideful program."

