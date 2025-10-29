Freshmen trio shine as UL tops Mississippi College in final exhibition

LAFAYETTE — A new-look Louisiana women’s basketball team closed out its preseason with a 78-67 win over Mississippi College on Tuesday night at the Cajundome, fueled by a strong showing from its freshman class.

Every player on Louisiana’s 2025 roster is new to the program — nine transfers and three freshmen — and 11 saw action as the Cajuns continued building chemistry ahead of next week’s season opener.

Freshman guard Imani Daniel led the way with a game-high 22 points, while fellow first-year Amijah Price added 12 points and five steals. Baton Rouge native Arionna Patterson chipped in 10 points, helping Louisiana outscore the Choctaws 21-8 in the second quarter to take control after trailing early.

Southern Miss transfer Mikaylah Manley opened the game with a three-pointer, but Mississippi College responded behind Valencia McFall, who scored 13 points to give the Choctaws a 22-16 lead after the first quarter.

The Cajuns’ young roster found its rhythm from there, using defense and fast-break play to pull away in the second half.

“It’s very important,” Price said of the team’s chemistry. “If we’re not on one accord, then I think things wouldn’t even go right.”

Daniel echoed that sentiment, adding that the group’s off-court bond is beginning to translate to the floor. “It’s just so many different pieces that are coming together,” she said. “Once we get it, we’re gonna be super dangerous.”

Louisiana opens the regular season on Nov. 3 at home against Bowling Green at 6 p.m.

