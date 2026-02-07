Four-run third powers Louisiana past Tulsa, 6-3

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana used a four-run third inning to pull away and beat Tulsa 6-3 on Friday night, overcoming an early home-run barrage from both teams.

The game featured four home runs in the first two innings before the Ragin’ Cajuns seized control in the bottom of the third.

Tulsa struck first when Maci Cole homered to left-center in the top of the first. Louisiana answered immediately as Emily Smith launched a solo shot to center field in the bottom half to tie the game.

The Golden Hurricane regained the lead in the second on a solo homer to left by Annika Dill, but Haley Hart responded for Louisiana with a blast to left-center, evening the score at 2-all.

Tulsa briefly moved back in front in the top of the third when Dill drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in Cole for a 3-2 lead.

Louisiana answered decisively in the bottom of the inning. Kennedy Marceaux tied the game by reaching on a fielder’s choice that allowed Mia Liscano to score. Brooke Otto followed with a double to right-center to give the Cajuns the lead, then Madyson Manning lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home another run. Lilly Knox capped the rally with a single up the middle, scoring Otto and making it 6-3.

Tulsa did not score again.

Smith finished 2 for 2 with a home run and an RBI for Louisiana. Hart went 2 for 3 with a homer and an RBI. Liscano added two hits, while Otto, Manning and Knox each drove in a run. Marceaux went 1 for 4 with an RBI.

In the circle, Lexi Delbrey earned the win after allowing three earned runs on five hits over three innings. Julianne Tipton was sharp in relief, tossing four scoreless innings while giving up one hit and striking out two to close out the victory.

