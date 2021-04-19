Four-Run Fourth Pushes South Alabama Past Louisiana Baseball

MOBILE, Ala. - Louisiana dropped the first game of its series against South Alabama after it could not overcome a four-run fourth inning by the Jaguars, falling 4-1 at Stanky Field on Sunday night.

Sunday’s game marks the third time the team has lost the first game of the series and the first since falling to Southern Miss on March 12.

Ben Fitzgerald opened the game with a solo blast to right field for his 10th home run of the season, giving Louisiana (20-13, 7-3 SBC) the early 1-0 lead.

Fitzgerald is the third Ragin’ Cajun in the last four years to reach double-digit home runs, joining Handsome Monica and Orynn Veillon.

Jeremy Lee, South Alabama’s starter, cruised through the Louisiana lineup early in the game, fanning six hitters through the first two innings.

Spencer Arrighetti (6-2) matched Lee’s effort until the fourth inning when a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt sparked a four-run frame for South Alabama (18-13, 6-4 SBC). The Jaguars plated their runs on two RBI singles and a two-run double that tipped off the glove of a diving Tyler Robertson.

Lee (3-2) was tremendous throughout the evening, only walking one batter and fanning 10 Ragin’ Cajuns. His 7.0 innings on the bump tied a career high.

Louisiana stranded Connor Kimple on third in the sixth inning in pursuit of climbing back in the game. Kimple went 1-for-4 on the night and has now recorded a hit in eight of his last nine games.

Arrighetti pitched seven innings in Sunday’s contest, the third time he pitched seven or more frames on the year.

Lee exited after seven innings and was replaced by Miles Smith, who earned his second save of the season and shut out Louisiana in the final two innings.

Louisiana and South Alabama will play a twin bill Monday afternoon starting at Noon.

