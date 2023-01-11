Former Cajuns WR Errol Rogers, Jr. commits to Liberty

Louisiana wide receiver Errol Rogers, Jr. committed to Liberty University on Monday, January 9 via social media.

This comes after Rogers entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, December 28.

The former LCA Knight played three seasons with the Cajuns.

He ended his UL career with 57 receptions, 503 yards, and two touchdowns.

