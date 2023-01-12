Watch Now
Former Cajuns safety, Brandon Bishop, transfers to Liberty

Bishop spent four seasons with Louisiana, missed 2020 due to injury
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 17:05:02-05

LAFAYETTE — Cajuns' safety Brandon Bishop announced via Twitter that he'll be transferring to Liberty.

Bishop spent four seasons with the Cajuns, but missed 2020 due to injury.

Last season, the redshirt junior accounted for 25 total tackles, 3 pass breakups and 1 interception.

