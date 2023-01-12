Former Cajuns safety, Brandon Bishop, transfers to Liberty

LAFAYETTE — Cajuns' safety Brandon Bishop announced via Twitter that he'll be transferring to Liberty.

Can’t stop what God has planned pic.twitter.com/vBI6PjQqOk — Brandon Bishop (@bbishop_1) January 11, 2023

Bishop spent four seasons with the Cajuns, but missed 2020 due to injury.

Last season, the redshirt junior accounted for 25 total tackles, 3 pass breakups and 1 interception.

