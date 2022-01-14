Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Former Cajuns receiver Kyren Lacy commits to LSU

Lacy played two seasons for Louisiana
items.[0].image.alt
katc
lacy.jpg
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 17:14:58-05

LAFAYETTE — Cajuns' receiver Kyren Lacy announced via Twitter that he's not going far to continue his college career. The sophomore will be attending LSU.

In 2021, Lacy caught 22 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.