Former Cajuns receiver Kyren Lacy commits to LSU

LAFAYETTE — Cajuns' receiver Kyren Lacy announced via Twitter that he's not going far to continue his college career. The sophomore will be attending LSU.

I Got to comfortable!!! It’s time to take this up a notch!! Why not do it in Da Boot!!💜💛🐅#GeauxTigers!!! @G_Sportz pic.twitter.com/WvItPZ2ExU — Kyren Lacy (@alltimegreattt) January 14, 2022

In 2021, Lacy caught 22 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns.

