Former Cajuns OF Kramer Eschete commits to Texas A&M

Former UL softball outfielder Kramer Eschete committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday, June 21.
Former #Cajuns softball outfielder Kramer Eschete commits to Texas A&M. @KATCTV3— Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) June 21, 2023
She joins another former UL player in Kylei Griffin who committed last week pic.twitter.com/nuBRkUhF7h
In her two seasons in Lafayette, Eschete made 42 starts while boasting a .321 batting average and 21 RBI.
She joins another former Cajun in Kylei Griffin who committed to the Aggies last week.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers