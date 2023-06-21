Watch Now
Former Cajuns OF Kramer Eschete commits to Texas A&M

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 17:22:02-04

Former UL softball outfielder Kramer Eschete committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday, June 21.

In her two seasons in Lafayette, Eschete made 42 starts while boasting a .321 batting average and 21 RBI.

She joins another former Cajun in Kylei Griffin who committed to the Aggies last week.
