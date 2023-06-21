Former Cajuns OF Kramer Eschete commits to Texas A&M

Former UL softball outfielder Kramer Eschete committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday, June 21.

Former #Cajuns softball outfielder Kramer Eschete commits to Texas A&M. @KATCTV3



She joins another former UL player in Kylei Griffin who committed last week pic.twitter.com/nuBRkUhF7h — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) June 21, 2023

In her two seasons in Lafayette, Eschete made 42 starts while boasting a .321 batting average and 21 RBI.

She joins another former Cajun in Kylei Griffin who committed to the Aggies last week.

