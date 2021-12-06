Former Cajuns' head coach, Billy Napier, arrives in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, FL — Bye Bye Billy!

The now former Cajuns' head coach Billy Napier arrived in Gainesville, Florida earlier today to address Gator Nation and begin his head coaching duties. But it's no doubt that he left his mark here in Cajun nation.

Napier arrived in Lafayette as head coach in 2018 and led the Cajuns to 10+ wins for 3 straight seasons, two Sunbelt championship titles, one of them being outright as of yesterday, and a record of 40-12 with the Cajuns.

But his presence went well beyond the stats.

He left a lasting impression with this program, this community but most of all, his team.

"He talked to us about life, he talked to us about this being bigger than football, how education is key," says Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis. "Always giving us pointers and keys in team meeting rooms for our football teams and for everyone around him."

"He put everything into perspective," says Cajuns defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill. "He stepped into our shoes for a second, not just from a head coaching standpoint. He gets to know the players individually, our backgrounds, where we come from, the neighborhoods we lived, simple things like that."

