Fans stand behind Cajuns after Monday loss to Texas

LAFAYETTE, La. — Whether you made the trip to Florida for the Coral Gables Regional, tuned in from the comfort of your home, or your favorite Friday night spot, many across Acadiana watched their Ragin' Cajuns Baseball as the team played Monday against Texas.

While UL suffered a 4-2 loss against the Longhorns, fans busted out their best vermilion and white in support of the team — people like LP Ledet, whose love for the Cajuns started back in 1966, the year he moved from Houma and enrolled at what was then known as USL.

"Most of my family are LSU fans, only a couple went to LSU, but they all have their LSU shirts," Ledet told KATC. "But then when I came to USL, I was the only Cajuns fan, in fact, I was there when they became the Ragin' Cajuns... they were the bulldogs!"

And Ledet isn't the only one.

Many fans shared stories of their lifelong devotion to the team. Take Miles and Jude Mouton, for example. The two brothers at 8 and 10 years old said they have high standards for the team they love.

"We wanna see them win a national championship, it's gonna be really hard to do," Jude said. "I've been rooting for the Cajuns since I was young because my dad played for them and grew up here," said Miles.

While the Cajuns lost in the game against Texas Friday, the two told KATC all hope is not lost.

"I think that the Cajuns could come back strong and destroy the ball and win this game," Jude said. "They would need some solid hits and a good defense," Miles said.

UL baseball is slated to play against Maine in an elimination game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park.

