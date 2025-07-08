EXCLUSIVE: Why Deacon Jones resigned from UL to lead TAMUT

LAFAYETTE — Longtime Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball assistant coach Deacon Jones has stepped down from his position, officially accepting the head coaching job at Texas A&M–Texarkana.

Jones, a Lafayette native and UL alumnus, spent 13 seasons as a key member of Garry Brodhead’s staff. He joined the program in 2012 and played a pivotal role in turning around the program’s culture—helping lead the Cajuns to four consecutive winning seasons from 2014 to 2018.

During his tenure, Jones served as associate head coach and was the architect behind Louisiana’s defense. Under his guidance, former Cajuns standout Ty Doucet earned back-to-back Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Click here to watch the full interview with Coach Deacon Jones.

In an exclusive interview with KATC, Jones shared what led to his decision to take the next step in his coaching career.

“I guess timing is everything,” Jones said. “I got the chance to take this job. I thought this was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass by. I talked to my wife and family. They gave me their blessing. I took a leap of faith. It was a tough decision, but I felt like it was time.”

Jones’ departure marks the end of an era for UL women’s basketball, where his impact was felt both on and off the court.

