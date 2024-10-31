Evans, El Moutaouakkil combine for 34 in Cajuns win over LCU

LAFAYETTE – Freshman Jeremiah Evans and junior Mostapha El Moutaouakkil combined for 34 points to propel Louisiana to a 24-point win over Louisiana Christian.

"I thought Jeremiah had a great first outing," Cajuns head coach Bob Marlin said. "He's practiced really well. Mostapha is good with the ball and is strong. Moving forward we're going to try to play like that."

The Cajuns scored 60 of their 91 total points in the paint. Four of the 11 players that got minutes in the game scored in double figures (London Fields, Christian Wright, Jeremiah Evans, Mostapha El Moutaouakkil).

UL will hold their home opener on Monday, Nov. 4 against Kent State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel