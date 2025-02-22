Errors ruin Cajuns chance at upsetting Nebraska

LAFAYETTE — Costly mistakes proved to be the difference as Louisiana fell to No. 23 Nebraska on Friday night, dropping the opening game of the weekend series.

The Ragin’ Cajuns managed just one run in the 6-1 loss, courtesy of a solo home run from Lee Amedee in the second inning. However, it was UL’s defensive struggles that made the difference, as four errors and eight walks proved too much to overcome.

Head coach Matt Deggs acknowledged the defensive lapses and missed opportunities at the plate.

“We were just too generous defensively, and eight walks, four errors are going to make it tough, especially facing that type of arm,” Deggs said. “We’re better than we’ve played. There’s no excuses – weather or whatnot – we’re better than we’ve played. We haven’t played our best baseball yet, but I still like the way we go about it. I think we played hard. I think we’re still behind each other.”

Deggs also emphasized the importance of limiting mistakes against high-caliber opponents.

“You can’t be generous with a good team like that. You have to make them earn everything they get. We have to do a better job of that tomorrow.”

Due to the threat of inclement weather on Sunday, Louisiana and Nebraska will now conclude the series with a Saturday doubleheader. The Cajuns will look to bounce back and secure a series split against the Cornhuskers beginning at 1:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel