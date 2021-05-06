Ellyson and Cajuns' senior ready for final hoorah at Lamson

For the final time in her career Cajuns' ace Summer Ellyson will take the circle at Lamson Park this week.

Louisiana hosts ULM for the final home series of the season, and barring earning an elusive regional host bid, it will be the team's final home games of the season.

"You gotta remember that Summer Ellyson not only done amazing things, but she's chosen to be here for two different coaching staffs," said head coach Gerry Glasco. "It's just a special group of kids."

Louisiana has seven seniors: Ciara Bryan, Justice Milz, Kaitlyn Alderink, Alissa Dalton, Julie Rawls, Jade Gortarez and Ellyson. Ellyson, a Lafayette native, came to the team out of high school and has spent six seasons with it. She's the only senior on the team who started and finished with the Cajuns.

With attendance caps lifted, coach Gerry Glasco hopes a large crowd is there to celebrate.

"I'm so elated and thrilled that the seniors like Ciara and Jade and Justice. That haven't ever played in front of a full stadium of crazy Cajuns fans will get to experience that," Glasco said. "When it ends, we're going to make it fun for the players and the fans. We're gonna give those fans a chance to show their appreciation for all the hard work and commitment."

The Cajuns host ULM for a three game series beginning Thursday. A final series where a loss would greatly outweigh a win. Louisiana currently ranks 14 in the coaches poll, 21 in RPI. ULM's RPI is 189; a loss would be crippling to the Cajuns' chances at hosting an NCAA regional. But Gerry Glasco says he's not focused on any of that.

"I just want to see us go out the last weekend and it's time to quit making mistakes, it's time to make a statement about who we are, play with a lot of pride on our field in front of a lot of fans," he said. "Play at the highest level, and if we do that it doesn't matter who we play, we'll be fine."

