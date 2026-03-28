Early Louisiana lead slips away in series opener at ULM

MONROE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team struck first but couldn’t hold the early momentum, falling to ULM, 4–1, in Sun Belt Conference action on Friday, March 27 at the ULM Softball Complex in Monroe, Louisiana.

For the second straight road SBC series the Ragin’ Cajuns dropped the series opener. UL looks to even the series on Saturday, March 28 in Game 2, scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Louisiana (20-14, 3-4 SBC) jumped on the board in the opening inning with some timely hitting. Dayzja Williams singled and later stole second before Kennedy Marceaux delivered an RBI double to left-center, giving the Cajuns a quick 1–0 advantage.

ULM (20-17, 4-3 SBC) answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning. After a pair of hits put runners on base, Olivia Faggard drove a two-run double to left-center to push the Warhawks ahead, 2–1.

Louisiana continued to generate traffic on the bases but was unable to capitalize. The Ragin’ Cajuns had runners aboard in the second through fourth innings, then got the leadoff batter aboard in the sixth but each time the Warhawks came up with timely defensive plays.

Sage Hoover held ULM in check over her final four innings in the circle, holding the score at 2-1 through the fifth inning. She received aid from her outfielders, with Dayzja Williams robbing a home run in the third and Haley Hart throwing out a runner from left field in the fourth.

The Warhawks, though, were able to add breathing room in the sixth inning. Hollie Thomas doubled before RBI singles from Elle Carter and Maryssa Zenzen extended the lead to 4–1.

Louisiana threatened in the seventh inning with Madyson Manning (walk) and Mia Liscano (bunt single) reaching back-to-back to lead off, but ULM pitcher Ashanti McDade recorded the final outs to secure the victory.

Marceaux paced the Ragin’ Cajuns at the plate with three hits, including the team’s lone extra-base knock. Liscano added two hits, while Manning reached base twice.

In the circle, Hoover took the hard-luck loss – the lone blemish on her part the two-out, two-run double from Faggard in the first. McDade’s ability to induce ground balls on a windy night was key, collecting 13 ground outs off the Ragin’ Cajuns’ bats.

ULM picked up its second straight win over Louisiana dating back to last season’s series at Lamson Park and claimed its first home win over the Ragin’ Cajuns since the 2009 season.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana and ULM continue the Sun Belt Conference series at the ULM Softball Complex in Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday, March 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns look to even the series with the Warhawks and keep alive the chance for a second consecutive SBC series victory.

Saturday's matchup will be televised on ESPN+ with Cory Crowe calling the action. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on Varsity Network with Cody Junot (pxp) and Bobby Neveaux (analyst) providing commentary.

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