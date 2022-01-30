Doucet Shines as Louisiana Cruises Past ULM, 76-55

LAFAYETTE – Senior Ty’Reona Doucet recorded her fourth-straight double-double to lead three Ragin’ Cajuns in double figures as Louisiana cruised to its 15th-straight victory over ULM with a resounding 76-55 win on Saturday afternoon in the CAJUNDOME.

Doucet, who scored a season-high 25 points and hauled in 14 rebounds, has now registered six double-doubles on the year and 25 in her illustrious career. The Ville Platte native also recorded four blocks in the win, giving her 29 on the season.

In addition to Doucet’s big performance, Lanay Wheaton (13) and Destiny Rice (12) contributed double-digit scoring efforts, while Ashlyn Jones, who earned her first career start, scored seven points. Tamera Johnson flirted with a double-double of her own, adding six points and seven rebounds.

Louisiana (12-4, 4-2 Sun Belt) did its damage down low, outscoring ULM, 52-24, in the paint, and finished the contest shooting 52 percent (31-for-60) from the floor. The offense was also energized by big performances off the bench as the Cajun reserves outscored the Warhawks, 33-17.

The defense also came to play, holding ULM (4-17, 0-7 Sun Belt) below its season scoring average (58.6) and forcing 16 turnovers, which was converted into 14 points.

It was a tightly-contested first quarter, with both teams battling hard before two quick Louisiana field goals in the final 1:29 of the period saw the home team go up 21-16. The lead grew to eight on several occasions in the second quarter, but ULM stuck around and found itself down 37-30 at the break.

Doucet put her side ahead by double digits for the first time 58 seconds into the second half, but the Warhawks responded with a 16-9 run over the next five minutes to pull within 46-39. That momentum did not last long, though, as the Ragin’ Cajuns countered with a 12-4 run to take a 58-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wheaton put Louisiana up by 20 points (65-45) with a driving layup early in the final 10 minutes of play. From there, the Ragin’ Cajuns held on to their comfortable advantage and coasted to the 76-51 win.

Louisiana returns to action on Thursday, Feb. 3, when it welcomes Little Rock to the CAJUNDOME. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

