Double the Fight: Cajuns' Brandi Williams battles through back-to-back injuries

LAFAYETTE — It's been double the battle for Cajuns senior guard, Brandi Williams.

She's fought through two back to back injuries, missing nearly two straight seasons. In her 6th year with Louisiana, as Williams dons the #2 jersey, she says she's learned a lot about herself as a fighter and a leader.

Williams is currently top 5 in career triples, and top 10 in career points in the program. She says upon arriving to Louisiana, the Barbe native was constantly reminded of Cajuns' late legend, Kim Perrot who still holds the program record in points, assists and steals.

Williams is looking forward to helping lead the Cajuns in a deep post-season run as they compete in the Sunbelt Conference Tournament, as the 7-seed. She's hoping to quiet the doubters.

"For a lot of our games, we probably had like 8 people or we had like an injury here of a sickness there, so I feel like everyone is kind of doubting us. I feel like the group we have, we can go out there and win it all."

