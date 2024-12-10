DONE DEAL: QB Walker Howard commits to Ragin' Cajuns

Former LSU and Ole Miss quarterback Walker Howard has committed to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

The redshirt sophomore comes back to Lafayette with two years of eligibility remaining.

Howard prepped at St. Thomas More where he won back-to-back state championships. He was rated as the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat QB by ESPN and listed No. 5 by 247Sports.

The former Cougar signed with the Bayou Bengals in 2022 before entering the transfer portal following the 2023 season. From there, Howard spent two seasons with the Rebels.

In his three seasons in college, Howard threw for just 63 yards in relief duty.

This news comes ahead of the 2025 season, as signal callers Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields are out of eligibility.

