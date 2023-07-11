Desormeaux, Johnson and Ossai to Represent Louisiana at SBC Football Media Days

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football’s Neal Johnson and K.C. Ossai along with head coach Michael Desormeaux will represent the Ragin’ Cajuns at the annual Sun Belt Football Media Days on Tuesday, July 25.

For the third-straight year, the event will be held at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in downtown New Orleans and will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN+.

Johnson, an All-Sun Belt honorable mention a year ago, is the team’s returning leader in receptions and receiving yards. During the 2022 season, the Mesquite, Texas, native hauled in 25 passes for 296 and hauled in a pair of touchdowns.

Ossai played in all 13 games last season and ranked fifth on the team in tackles with 63. The Conroe, Texas, native added 2.0 tackles for loss while forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass.

Louisiana is coming off its school-record fifth bowl game appearance and returns 41 letter-winners from last year's squad.

