Desormeaux: Cajuns balancing rest and work during bye week

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux said Monday morning that the Ragin’ Cajuns’ double-overtime victory was the product of contributions across all three phases, but emphasized his team still has plenty of work to do during the bye week.

After rallying from 17 points down, Louisiana’s defense came up with key stops, while special teams added a forced turnover and strong kicking execution. The offense, led by breakout quarterback D'Wayne' “Lunch” Winfield, delivered in the second half to secure a 54-51 win over Marshall in the Sun Belt opener.

“We’re doing things in spots that are really good, but defensively we’re not as consistent as we’d like,” Desormeaux said. “This week has to be about fundamentals, tackling and building confidence in some guys who are capable of playing better.”

The Cajuns played nearly penalty-free, which Desormeaux credited as a deciding factor. He said discipline was a major point of emphasis in practice after costly mistakes the week before.

Injuries remain a concern, particularly along the offensive line, but Desormeaux praised a patchwork group that held up against Marshall. Several backups also stepped up at receiver and in the secondary.

The bye week will be adjusted to account for limited depth, with practices scheduled Tuesday through Thursday before players get a short break. Louisiana (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) will return to action against James Madison in two weeks in Harrisonburg, Va..

“We’re not here to make statements,” Desormeaux said. “All we’re worried about is finding a way to win the next one.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel