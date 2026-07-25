Deggs believes UL baseball is built to take next step in '27

LAFAYETTE — After a postseason run that ended shy of a Super Regional appearance, Louisiana baseball head coach Matt Deggs believes the Ragin' Cajuns have positioned themselves to make an even deeper run in 2027.

Speaking at the program's postseason luncheon, Deggs reflected on a 2026 season that tested his team before it finished as one of the final teams standing in the NCAA Tournament's Starkville Regional.

"We got knocked on our butts for four weeks and never quit," Deggs said. "They stayed together, kept working and proved it's not about how you start. It's about what you do after you get up."

Louisiana played 11 games in 13 days during its postseason push before falling to Mississippi State in the regional final. While Deggs was proud of his team's resilience, he said the Cajuns simply ran out of pitching depth.

"I don't think we ever got tired," Deggs said. "We just ran out of some steam on the mound. Mississippi State had a few more arms than we did."

Addressing that need became the program's top priority this offseason.

Louisiana added significant pitching depth through the transfer portal and now enters the fall with approximately 20 pitchers on its roster. Several of those additions followed pitching coach Taylor Sandefur from Marshall, a testament to the relationships he has built with players.

"That speaks to Sandy and the respect he has from players and former players," Deggs said. "It's not just those three. It's every returning pitcher on this team and a lot of the new ones coming in."

Keeping the program's young core together was equally important.

Deggs said retaining freshmen Noah Lewis, Sawyer Pruitt, Colt Brown and Blaze Rodriguez was "job one" during exit meetings and throughout the offseason.

"It's got a chance to be one of the more special younger groups that's ever come through here," Deggs said.

The Cajuns also added one of the Sun Belt Conference's most accomplished hitters in former Texas State standout Manny Salas.

Deggs has long admired the slugger's approach.

"My favorite hitter in the league," Deggs said. "He swings hard in case he hits it. There's major compete and major intent behind everything he does. Cajun fans are going to love him."

Louisiana also signed freshmen Evan Vincent and Myles LeDoux, two players Deggs believes could make immediate impacts.

"I think they're professionals down the road," Deggs said. "They've got a chance to make an immediate impact right away."

Deggs said the transfer portal has changed how Louisiana builds its roster, placing a premium on experienced players who are physically and mentally ready to contribute immediately.

"In this landscape, I don't feel like we have time to go back," Deggs said. "We've got to find guys that are physically mature, have baseball IQ and are ready. That's what's winning right now."

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