Dalcourt's Free Throws Carry Louisiana Past UNO, 78-77

NEW ORLEANS – Jalen Dalcourt scored five points, with his final two coming on a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining to help the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team to a bizarre 78-77 victory over New Orleans on Saturday afternoon at Lakefront Arena.

Greg Williams scored a career-high 27 points to lead three players in double figures as Louisiana (7-1) won for the 10th straight time over its former Sun Belt Conference rival. Terence Lewis II scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns while Jordan Brown notched his first double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Louisiana held a 73-70 lead against UNO (2-5) with 2:37 remaining when Lewis scored in the paint before the Privateers would score on consecutive possessions to take a 74-73 lead on Jordan Johnson’s layup with 1:18 left.

The Privateers would grab a missed layup by Themus Fulks but UNO guard Daniel Sackey would be called for a technical foul with 56.0 remaining, and Williams would make one of two free throws to tie the game at 74-all.

Johnson, who led UNO with 22 points, answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 42.8 seconds left before Lewis would score in the paint to get Louisiana to within 77-76 with 31.8 second remaining.

UNO would throw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds, but Louisiana would reciprocate with a turnover when Lewis’ backdoor pass glanced off the hands of Dalcourt.

Louisiana would foul Khaleb Wilson-Rouse, who would miss both attempts at the line and giving the Ragin’ Cajuns a final chance at regaining the lead.

Dalcourt, who drained a 3-pointer in the first half, drove to the basket and was fouled by Johnson, and the senior guard sank both shots to seal Louisiana’s fourth straight win against the Privateers in New Orleans – all by a combined 13 points.

Williams, whose previous career-high (26) points came when he played at St. John’s, posted his first 20-point game in a Louisiana uniform after finishing 7-for-15 from the floor, 2-for-4 from behind the 3-point line and 11-for-15 from the charity stripe.

Lewis finished 10-for-13 from the floor for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who shot 12-for-24 (50 percent) from the floor in the second half and 24-for-58 (41 percent) for the game. Brown, who fouled out with 4:00 remaining, went 4-for-10 from the floor and 8-for-12 from the free throw line.

Tyson Jackson and Simeon Kirkland each scored 12 points for the Privateers with K’Mani Doughty adding 10.

Louisiana will take the week off to complete final exams before resuming action on Saturday, Dec. 10 when it plays host to Southern Conference member Samford at the Cajundome. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

