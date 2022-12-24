Cougars Score Late To Edge Louisiana In Independence Bowl, 23-16

SHREVEPORT – Clayton Tune’s 12-yard scoring pass to Nathaniel Dell with 20 seconds remaining capped a 17-point rally and lifted Houston to a 23-16 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday in the 46th annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium.

Houston (8-5) rallied from a 16-6 deficit at halftime as it capitalized on a pair of Louisiana (6-7) fumbles to earn the win in the first appearance in the Independence Bowl for both teams.

Louisiana struck first as it drove 75 yards in 15 plays with Johnny Lumpkin capping the drive with an acrobatic 4-yard scoring pass from Fields. Kenneth Almendares converted on a pair of 42-yard field goals to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 13-0 lead in the second quarter before his 32-yard boot just before the half gave Louisiana a 16-6 lead.

Houston scored on its first drive of the second half as it went 70 yards in 13 plays to close to within 16-13. Tune, who finished 19-for-28 for 216 yards and three touchdowns, capped off the drive when he connected with Dell in the back of the end zone on a 2-yard scoring pass.

Louisiana would fumble on its next drive at the UL 36 before the Ragin’ Cajuns defense would hold as AJ Riley and Sonny Hazard would stop Brandon Campbell on fourth-and-1 at the UL 5.

After Houston tied the game at 16-16 on Kyle Ramsey’s 19-yard field goal, Zeon Chriss would help Louisiana drive down the field on its next possession. The freshman connected with Neal Johnson on a 9-yard gain on fourth-and-1 at the UH 43 before scrambling 25 yards to the UH 9 on the following play.

Louisiana would fumble on its next play and Houston would recover at the UH 4, keeping the Ragin’ Cajuns from breaking the deadlock.

The Cougars would drove 92 yards in seven plays with Tune finding KeSean Carter for a 41-yard gain on first-and-30 at the UH 21. Ta’Zhawn Henry gained 11 yards to the UL 27 before fumbling on the following play with Houston recovering at the UL 27.

Tune, who gained 45 yards on the ground, scrambled 15 yards to the UL 12 before finding Dell two plays later for the go-ahead score.

Fields finished 17-for-25 for 169 yards and a touchdown for Louisiana with Lance Legendre catching five passes for 56 yards. Chris Smith led Louisiana on the ground with 48 yards on 14 carries while Kam Pedescleaux, Kris Moncrief and Jourdan Quibodeaux each tallied seven tackles.

Almendares’ three field goals extended his streak of consecutive field goals made to 12. Louisiana finished with 323 yards of total offense with 129 on the ground and 194 through the air.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB) to stay up-to-date on Louisiana Football.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel