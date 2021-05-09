Cooke Deals, Cajuns Baseball Beats North Alabama 5-2

LAFAYETTE - Behind another fantastic outing from Connor Cooke, Louisiana claimed a 5-2 win over North Alabama on Saturday evening at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.

Cooke was elite on Saturday, tossing 8.2 innings and only allowing two earned runs on 115 pitches. In his last two starts, Cooke has combined for 15.2 innings pitched and has only allowed two earned runs.

Drake Osborn added another two hits on the day, increasing his hit streak to 10 games and his multi-hit streak to four games. Over his last 10 games, Osborn is 19-for-44, which is good for a .432 average.

Eight of the nine players in Saturday’s lineup registered hits, but none were more productive than Bobby Lada who posted three hits on the afternoon. Lada lunched his fifth home run to left field in sixth inning. This was also Lada’s third home run in the last four games.

Louisiana (25-20) got out to a quick start, scoring two runs in the second and third inning. Osborn plated the first run of the game for the Ragin’ Cajuns in the second, while CJ Willis advanced home on a first and third steal attempt in the third.

Cooke (6-2), known for getting batters out by strikeouts, played off his defense on Saturday, getting multiple ground outs and a neat 3-2 double play through the first five innings.

North Alabama (7-37) brought the game within one run in the fifth when Peyton Thomas blasted a home run off the scoreboard, putting the score at 2-1.

Cooke then locked back in, retiring the next 11 of 12 batters following the home run.

Going for the complete game in the ninth inning, Cooke ran into a little trouble, giving up an RBI ground rule double with one out.

Following the double, Cooke got another out, but Chipper Menard entered the game to pick up his first career save.

Louisiana will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1 p.m.

