Continuing the Legacy: Jordan Brown

LAFAYETTE — For Louisiana's Jordan Brown, his road to the Cajundome started with wanting consistency.

After departures from coaches at both Nevada and Arizona, he decided to say "yes" to 13th-year head coach, Bob Marlin.

"At that point, I just wanted a coach that I felt comfortable with, someone who I trust", says Brown. "Someone who's been around."

Brown would follow the legacy of his father, Dion, who was a leading scorer and rebounder for then USL in the early 80's, but the move to Lafayette was more than sharing the Cajun-bond.

"I mean it was cool, he played here and stuff but it was about having my own journey. Because we are two completely different players. Going through it, I was more concerned about what would be the best fit for me."

Brown received a number of accolades in the past year including All Sunbelt First-Team, SBC Preseason Player of the Year. He's third in the conference in scoring, 6th in rebounding and was named to the Oscar Robertson Midseason Watchlist earlier this year.

Brown is 12 points shy of 1,000 career points in the vermilion and white in just his second season.

"I think it's really cool and it shows just how much they allow me to play my game."

Brown and the No. 2 Cajuns take on No. 7 Georgia Southern in the Sunbelt Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

