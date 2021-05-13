Conor Angel no Longer with UL Baseball, Prepping for MLB Draft

Cajuns pitcher Conor Angel is no longer with the team, Louisiana Athletics confirmed.

The Junior is now preparing for the 2021 MLB Draft.

Angel was UL's opening day starter in 2020. He finished the shortened season with a 3.74 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 17 hits allowed in 21.2 innings over 5 appeances (4 starts).

The Canada native started opening weekend for the Cajuns this season versus Tulane, but was rarely seen after that. He finished 0-1 in 7 appearances, with a 6.48 ERA, allowing 6 hits and 6 earned runs with 9 strikeouts.

