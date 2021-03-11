Conference opener postponed by COVID

Louisiana's weekend softball conference opener versus Georgia Southern was postponed Thursday due to COVID within the Eagles' program.

The three-game series, which was scheduled to begin Saturday with a double-header, will be made up up at a later date.

“It is unfortunate that our return to Lamson Park and the first Sun Belt Conference series of the season has been postponed, but the health and wellness of all involved must be our top priority," Cajuns' head coach Gerry Glasco said in a press release. “Moving forward, we will continue to take advantage of the time available to rest, and use the additional practice time to focus on our team becoming a better ball club for when we return to competition.”

The Cajuns are scheduled to play next on March 17th against Texas.

