Collins homer, pitching staff lift UL to win over Kansas State

LAFAYETTE — A solo home run from Mark Collins and a dominant effort from the pitching staff were enough to carry the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team to a 1-0 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night at Russo Park.

Collins provided the game’s only offense in the third inning, launching a home run to left field to give Louisiana (6-2) a 1-0 lead. The Cajuns managed just three hits, matching Kansas State’s total, but made the lone run stand up behind strong pitching.

Starter Sawyer Pruitt (2-0) set the tone, working six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Hayden Pearson followed with two hitless innings, and Garret Carter closed the ninth to record his second save of the season.

Kansas State (6-2) threatened at times, putting seven runners on base, but could not break through against Louisiana’s staff. Tanner Duke (0-1) took the loss despite a solid outing, surrendering one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Louisiana finished with three hits from three different players, while Kansas State also had three hits, led by singles.

The teams will battle again on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel