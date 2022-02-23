Watch
CJ Willis walks it off in extras to lift Cajuns over Southeastern

CJ Willis walks it off in extras to lift Cajuns over Southeastern
Posted at 11:08 PM, Feb 22, 2022
LAFAYETTE — Louisiana junior infielder CJ Willis came up huge in the bottom of the 10th inning, hitting a walk-off double to lift the Cajuns over Southeastern, 6-5.

UL led 4-1 after five innings, but the Lions rattled off three runs (two in the sixth, one in the ninth) to go to extra innings. SLU would score a run on a walk in the top of the 10th. Willis winning double would be second of the season.

UL (3-1) now shifts its focus to the Karbach Round Rock Classic beginning on Friday, Feb. 25. The Cajuns' first game will be against No. 4 Stanford with first pitch being at 12:00 p.m.

