Chandler Fields to start in regular season finale against Texas State

LAFAYETTE — "I had been preparing for Florida State since that Saturday. I was watching film like Ben was doing so I stayed ready for it and I guess this is just how it turned out."

This past weekend, quarterback Chandler Fields got his first start since the South Alabama game in week five.

Fields, suffered from an upper body injury sidelining him for a few weeks but now that Ben Wooldridge is out for the year, Fields is back in at QB1.

Before the season, Fields was named the starter and through the first half of the year, he threw for over 600 yards, completing 57 percent of his passes and accounted for 8 total touchdowns.

This will be the second consecutive game that Fields is expected to not only start, but play each snap, as they head into a do-or-die match at Texas state.

While being sidelined, Fields says that the game slowed down for him and he was able to have a different vantage point than being on the field, but in the meantime he worked on recovery for when

his number was called.

Now heading into a must-win weekend against the Bobcats, Fields says he feels no pressure, he's ready to do whatever it takes to get that 6th win and that all 11 on the field have to play for one

another.

"I've been preparing since the beginning, since I got hurt to be back in this role but I don't think that I feel much pressure to be honest", says Fields. "As long as we go there and do our job, well all 11 go there and do our job each play I think we'll be able to get the job done."

