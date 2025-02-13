Celebrating Black History: UL wins in Special Game

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women’s basketball team hosted a special Black History Month game, honoring African American achievements and culture.

Players from both Louisiana and Texas State wore Black History Month T-shirts during pregame warmups, while the coaching staff sported them throughout the night. The celebration extended to the Jumbotron, which displayed Black History Month graphics at various moments. During halftime, the Iota Iota Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma performed a step show, adding to the night’s festivities.

For Louisiana’s team, the celebration was particularly meaningful, as the roster consists entirely of Black women. Senior guard Tamiah Robinson emphasized the significance, saying, “It means everything. Because I'm not gonna lie, every school doesn't do this. It means a lot to see that we're being noticed, especially as young Black women.”

Her teammate, senior guard Nubia Benedith, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the event's impact beyond the team. “I love that the school does this. We have a community that we impact. You see all the other kids that come to the game, and it means a lot to be able to go out there and just show out,” Benedith said.

Head coach Garry Brodhead reflected on his experience coaching the team, noting the personal growth he has experienced by gaining knowledge from others.

“Having the opportunity to coach young black women, I've learned so much myself," Brodhead said. "When you learn from other cultures, you become a better person. For the last two years, we’ve been the only all-Black team at the University, and I'm proud of that fact."

While the Cajuns secured a victory over Texas State, the night was about more than just basketball. It was a celebration of Black culture, unity, and the achievements of African Americans both on and off the court.

